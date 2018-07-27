Africa – Note to Correspondents: In answer to questions about 2018 regular budget

As of Thursday, 26 July, 112 Member States have paid their regular budget dues in full.

At the end of June this year, the amount of money paid by Member States for the 2018 assessment was bn$1,494.2. At the same time last year, the amount paid to the regular budget was bn$1,701.8.

The outstanding amount for 2018 for regular budget is $809,990,043.53.

The 81 states that have yet to pay regular budget dues are: Afghanistan, Albania, Angola, Argentina, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belize, Botswana, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Chad, Colombia, Comoros, Congo, Costa Rica, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Dominica, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Eritrea, Eswatini, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Grenada, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Israel, Jordan, Kenya, Kiribati, Lebanon, Lesotho, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Oman, Pakistan, Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Sao Tome and Principe, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Somalia, Sudan, Suriname, Syrian Arab Republic, Tajikistan, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, United States of America, Uruguay, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Yemen, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The United Nations fully understands that some Member States have different fiscal years. However, unlike those that we have had in previous years, the cash flow has never been this low so early in the calendar year.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations (UN).Media files Download logo