Africa’s Fortunes will Shape the World says Osinbajo at Google for Nigeria Event:

**Global Tech firm announces free internet access following Silicon Valley visit

**Democratization of technology is quantum leap for Africa’s development

“This Century is Africa’s Century. Why? Because Africa will, for good or ill, play the defining role in global development. Africa’s fortunes will matter across all the trends shaping the world. I say for good or for ill because either scenario is possible. If Africa fails on these important development issues, because of our sheer size, the global impact will be catastrophic and if it succeeds the global impact will be incredible.”

“Technology has put great power into our hands, as individuals, but more importantly as co-creators and collaborators, to positively and dramatically change the course of human existence. With it, we can solve many of the problems that confront us.” – Vice President

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the Vice President of Nigeria.Media files Download logo