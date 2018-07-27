Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov’s meeting with French Special Envoy for Libya Frederic Desagneaux

On July 26, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov met with French Special Envoy for Libya Frederic Desagneaux. During the detailed conversation, the officials discussed developments in Libya and prospects for an intra-Libyan settlement with an emphasis on the need to launch a stable and broad national dialogue aimed at resolving the prolonged crisis in the country as soon as possible. Russia reaffirmed its commitment to promote the political process in Libya in the interests of forming competent government agencies to ensure steady development of Libya as an integral and sovereign state as well as its principled support for the efforts in this field by Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.Media files Download logo