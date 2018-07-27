South Africa: Change of Venue for Tshwane Land Hearings

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee which is conducting hearings on the possible amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution has, in consultation with the City of Tshwane, decided to change the venue for the Tshwane leg of the public hearings. The main reason for the change of venue was to accommodate as many people as possible in one venue.

The hearings will now be held at the Heartfelt arena, Thaba Tshwane. The people who will make their way to the original venue will be shuttled to the Heartfelt arena.

The hearings are being held as a result of a decision by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of Section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses are necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the required constitutional amendments where necessary.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.Media files Download logo