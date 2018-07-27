South Africa: Committee concludes Public Hearings on Road Accident Benefit Scheme in Four Provinces

The Portfolio Committee on Transport this week visited four provinces (North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo) to conduct public hearings on the Road Accident Benefit Scheme (Rabs) Bill.

The Bill, which seeks to replace the Road Accident Fund (RAF) Act and to improve the administration of benefits and payouts to accident victims, received mixed reactions from the public and members of the legal fraternity.

Committee Chairperson Ms Dikeledi Magadzi said the committee appreciates the interest shown in the bill, as well as the inputs. “In the provinces we have visited this week, people have given us inputs that we believe will assist the committee when analysing the bill. We hope that when we go to other provinces next week it will be even better.”

The Rabs Bill also seeks to provide for a social security scheme for the victims of road accidents and to establish the Road Accident Benefit Scheme Administrator to administer and implement the scheme.

During the public hearings, the committee also heard of frustrations with the RAF from road accident victims who were unhappy with the service they received from the fund. “It looks like we need to have a meeting with RAF – the CEO and the board – and the Minister of Transport so that we can tell them of the challenges we have come across relating to their services,” the Chairperson said. Next week, the committee will hold public hearings in Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape provinces. Details for next week’s public hearings: Eastern Cape Date: Tuesday 31 July 2018 Venue: Cambridge Town Hall: East London, Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality Time: 10:00 – 13:00 KwaZulu-Natal Date: Wednesday 01 August 2018 Venue: Uvongo Town Hall: Port Shepstone, Ugu District Municipality Time: 10:30 – 13:30 Western Cape Date: Thursday 02 August 2018 Venue: Worcester Town Hall: Worcester, Winelands District Municipality Time: 11:00 – 14:00

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.Media files Download logo