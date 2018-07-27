South Africa: Minister of Communications Extends Deadline for Written Comments on the National Public Broadcasting Services

Minister of Communications Ms Nomvula Mokonyane has taken a decision to extend the deadline for the submission of written comments on the National Public Broadcasting Services to the 31st of August 2018. The decision follows a number of requests for a deadline extension from the industry and interested parties. Further the extension was motivated by the Community Media Summit scheduled for 30-31st July 2018 which will provide a platform for the sector re-envision its policy framework for the future. Prior to the extension, interested parties were invited to make written comments by no later than 10 August 2018.

In addition, the Department of Communications will host a two-day Public Broadcasting Review Colloquium. Written submissions received on the review of the National Public Broadcasting Service and outcomes from the two-day colloquium will form part of the finalisation of the Public Broadcasting Policy review. The objectives of the colloquium, among others, are as follows:

 Review the roles and social obligations of the SABC in the coming years and in the context of an evolving digital environment;  Critically examine the strategic challenges and opportunities facing the SABC over the five-year period from 2019 to 2023;

The Department will communicate the date of the colloquium in due course.

