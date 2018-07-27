Watts Miners start a new era in cryptocurrency

Watts Miners (https://WMiners.com) is pleased to announce the formal launch of three new mining rigs with capabilities to take the global crypto space by storm. Led by some of the most experienced specialists in the cryptocurrency mining industry, Watts Miners has utilized ASIC chip technology to deliver three introductory products that are pre-configured for ease of use and promise return on investment within just one month.

The three new miners from Watts Miners are named Watts Mini, Watts Miner, and Watts Rack. Each of these miners are built and designed to operate under multiple algorithms. Apart from Bitcoin, they are capable of mining Litecoin, Ethereum, Monero, and Dash. The company has put together a brilliant hardware design to come up with products that will stand apart from the rest by delivering high hash rates and low power consumption. Prior to the launch of the product, each miner has been thoroughly evaluated, prototyped, and pressure tested under extreme conditions.

The most noteworthy feature of the new miners from Watts Miners is their high hash rate power. * Watts Mini: Bitcoin 120 TH/s, Litecoin 30 GH/s, Ethereum 4 GH/s, Monero 200 KH/s, and Dash 1.1 TH/s * Watts Miner: Bitcoin 250 TH/s, Litecoin 50 GH/s, Ethereum 7 GH/s, Monero 300 KH/s, and Dash 1.7 TH/s * Watts Rack: Bitcoin 1000 TH/s, Litecoin 200 GH/s, Ethereum 28 GH/s, Monero 1200 KH/s, and Dash 6.8 TH/s

Some other impressive features of these miners include

* Most effective closed-loop cooling system * Can be installed at living zones because of low noise level * Noiseless Fans with improved aerodynamics of the blades and built-in anti-vibration pad * Radiators with more than 15% increased rib area * Silent high-pressure pumps * Durability of more than 70,000 hours of working * Power consumption of 800W±10%, 1200W±10%, and (1200W±10%) x 4 for the three models

“We made it easier for the common man to join the mining game. All you have to do is just plug in the socket and start mining,” says David Anderson, the CEO of Watts Miners. To find out more about Watts Miners and their exquisite range of products, please visit http://WMiners.com/

About Watts Miners: Watts Miners (https://WMiners.com/) is a manufacturer of high-quality cryptocurrency miners that deliver extremely high hash power without consuming a lot of power. Their team comprises of several top level professionals from renowned organizations such as Samsung, Microsoft, IBM, and many others. Headquartered in New York, the company currently has manufacturing facilities in USA, Germany, China and Russia.

