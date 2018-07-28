Rugby Africa Gold Cup: Zimbabwe Sables incorporate the RWC7s Cheetahs into their structure

On Saturday 4 August 2018, Zimbabwe will face Namibia at the newly renovated Hartsfield Grounds in Bulawayo. Zimbabwe began its 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup campaign on a lukewarm note with a draw and two consecutive losses away, leaving them in a precarious fourth place out of six.

The point hungry Sables have been in camp for a week with minor changes to the training squad which include the infusion of three Cheetahs, back from Zimbabwe’s Rugby World Cup Sevens attempt. Shayne Makombe and Tafadzwa Chitokwindo have been added to the backline whilst Connor Pritchard assumes his place as a flank. Chitokwindo and Makombe were responsible for Zimbabwe’s first burst of tries in their opening match against Wales at the Rugby World Cup Sevens. Germany based lock, Antipas Kamkwindo will be joining the team, replacing Johannes Stander.

In the lead up to their next fixture, the Sables technical team has roped in Harare Sports Club head coach Daniel Hondo as the backline coach for the national team. Hondo, a former Sable & Cheetah in his time, said: “We’re not doubting the players that have been playing rather, it’s an opportunity for us to see what other players have to offer for our game on Saturday. Namibia remains unchallenged in the competition and we hope we will be the team that puts pressure on them.” The HSC coach has successfully mentored his club into qualifying for the upcoming SARU Gold Cup.

On Sunday 29 July 2018, the team will break camp to allow players to travel to their respective polling stations ahead of Zimbabwe’s harmonised election The team is scheduled to reassemble in Bulawayo Monday evening.

The twenty-six men presently in camp for the Namibia fixture are: Denford Mutamangira, David Makanda, Farai Mudariki, Irvine Nduwa, Fortunate Chipendo, Takudzwa Mandiwanza, Connor Pritchard, Tapfuma Parirenyatwa, Ernest Mudzengerere, Lenience Tambwera, Mathew McNab, Brandon Mandivenga, Kudzai Mashawi, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Shingirai Katsvere, Mathew Mandioma, Cleopas Kundiona, Lawrence Cleminson, Antipas Kamkwindo, Brian Nyaude, Hilton Mudariki, Ziyanda Khupe, Shayne Makombe, Tafadzwa Mhende, Lucky Sithole and Tafadzwa Chitokwindo.

Zimbabwe’s next fixture in the Rugby Africa Gold Cup is scheduled for 18 August against host, Uganda.

