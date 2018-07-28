Zambian Rugby Kicks Off 7s Season

With only but a couple of unplayed remaining in the tightly contested 15s league in Zambia, the 7s league kicks off this Saturday 28th July, 2018 at the Konkola 7s taking place in the border town of Chililabombwe.

Speaking in an interview, Zambian Rugby blogger Tom Chaloba said “The tournament code named Oj 7s is held in honor of former player and coach Owen Busange. Owen who started his playing career at Konkola Rugby Club became a rugby sensation and fans favourite. He went on to play for other clubs namely, Nchanga Rugby Club, Chambishi Rugby Club, Green Buffaloes Rugby Club and Lusaka Rugby Club on the local scene”.

On the international scene, Owen had a stint at Raiders Rugby Club in Johannesburg, South Africa. After his playing career was cut short due to injury, he ventured into coaching where he recorded massive success both for club and country. He was appointed coach for Lusaka Rugby Club where he worked tirelessly to restore the status and fortunes of the club, Chaloba mentioned.

Upon noticing his work ethic, the Zambia Rugby Union Executive appointed him Assistant Coach of the National 7s Team under Head Coach Musa Zimba and they built a strong team that took part and successfully won medals in different tournaments. When Coach Zimba stepped down, it was only natural that Owen took over the reins which held on to till he met his untimely death in a road traffic accident while coming from a rugby tournament in Kitwe.

This year's Oj 7s tourney has attracted all but two teams in the Zambia Rugby Union set up.

