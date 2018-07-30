Central African Republic: military training mission expanded and extended

On 30 July 2018, the Council extended the mandate of the EU military training mission in the Central African Republic (EUTM RCA) by two years, i.e. until 19 September 2020. The Council also modified the mandate of the mission to enable it to give strategic advice not only to the Ministry of Defence, military staff and the armed forces, but also to the President's cabinet, and to allow it to provide advice on civil-military cooperation, including to the Ministry of the Interior and the gendarmerie. The Council has allocated a budget of around €25.4 million for the common costs of EUTM RCA for the period 20 September 2018 to 19 September 2020. The Council launched EUTM RCA on 16 July 2016 as a follow-up to an EU military advisory mission (EUMAM RCA). The mission contributes to security sector reform in the country. It works towards modernised, effective, inclusive and democratically accountable Central African Armed Forces (FACA). It provides strategic advice to the Central African Republic's Ministry of Defence and the General Staff, and gives courses to officers and non-commissioned officers, as well as training to FACA units. The mission is based in Bangui. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Council of the European Union.Media files Download logo