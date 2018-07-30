Chinese president back home after Asian and African visits, BRICS summit

President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing on July 29 after state visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Senegal, Rwanda and South Africa.

During his stay in South Africa, Xi attended the 10th BRICS summit in Johannesburg. He also paid a friendly visit to Mauritius during a stopover on his way back to Beijing.

Xi's entourage included his wife Peng Liyuan; Ding Xuexiang, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee; Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister; and He Lifeng, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the National Development and Reform Commission.

When Xi left Port Louis for Beijing, Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, together with his wife and cabinet members, saw him off at the airport.

Xi thanked the Mauritian side for its warm reception and thoughtful arrangements. He said the friendly visit to Mauritius has been a successful conclusion to his trip to Asia and Africa.

Although the visit to Mauritius was brief, the results were fruitful and significant, which will surely consolidate and strengthen the friendly ties between China and Mauritius, said Xi.

Jugnauth congratulated Xi on the success of his visit to Mauritius. He thanked China for its long-term assistance and support to Mauritius and looked forward to meeting Xi again during the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in September.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.Media files Download logo