Innovation: Africa enters a global partnership with Bayport Management Ltd to bring solar and water solutions to Tanzania

Africa (iA), a non-profit organisation, and Bayport Management Ltd (www.BayportFinance.com), a multinational financial services provider with a strong presence in Tanzania, are proud to announce that they have formed a partnership to help communities across Africa to improve their living conditions through access to clean water and lighting.

iA has already implemented 18 solar systems in Tanzania, 16 of them powering schools and medical clinics in the Bagamoyo and Chalinze regions. Now, with the support of Bayport’s network in Dodoma, iA’s work in the country will be extended.

Bayport Tanzania, through the provision of a vehicle and other logistical support have enabled iA to commence a project in the Dodoma region of Tanzania to install a solar system at the Bumbuta Health Center, as well as a pump system to supply Iyoli village with clean water.

In June this year, iA re-located its Tanzania office to Dodoma region to better meet the high demand for clean water and solar energy. iA plans to complete five water projects and two solar projects in Dodoma over the next few months.

The collaboration between the two companies will help to improve health and better education, having a positive impact on the lives of people across Tanzania through the use of solar energy and water technologies.

iA is a US-based organisation with a mission to bring Israeli solar, water and agricultural technologies to rural African villages. Its goal is to reach 1000 villages, impacting six million people, over the next seven years. To date, it has completed over 200 solar installations bringing light, access to clean water, improved education, refrigeration for vaccines and medicines, and proper nutrition and food security to over a million people in remote villages in Uganda, Malawi, Tanzania, Ethiopia, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal and Cameroon.

Bayport is a market-leading provider of unsecured credit, insurance and retail banking services to customers in emerging markets. It currently serves more than 600,000 customers in seven African countries and two in Latin America. The communities Bayport serves overlap with iA’s areas of operation in Uganda, Tanzania and South Africa.

“The partnership with iA is a good fit for us,” says Stuart Stone, joint CEO of Bayport. “Both our organisations are employing technology and innovation to give people in emerging markets access to the means to improve their lives and build a more secure future.”

“Bayport’s support enables us to offer solutions to remote villages in Tanzania, which allow communities to uplift themselves from extreme poverty and provide the tools to be independent,” says Sivan Ya’ari, Founder and CEO of Innovation: Africa. “We are extremely grateful to partner with Bayport and look forward to the evolution of this fruitful collaboration.”

