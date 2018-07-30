President Ramaphosa extends condolences on the Passing of South African Cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing of renowned South African cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi.

Professor Bongani Mawethu Mayosi was the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Cape Town and an A-rated National Research Foundation researcher.

Professor Mayosi was also honoured with the Order of Mapungubwe in Silver for his achievements in the international arena which have served South Africa's interests. National Orders are the highest awards that a country, through its President, bestows on its citizens and eminent foreign nationals.

“His death is indeed an enormous loss not only to his family but to the country as a whole. On behalf of government and South Africans as a whole, we convey our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and relatives, and the health science fraternity. May his soul rest in peace” Ramaphosa said.

