Rugby World Cup’ African Qualifiers: Results, Free Broadcast quality B-Roll footage and photos of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup will be available for media to download after each game

The 2018 edition of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup, a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, will be played until 18th August by the national teams of Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Zimbabwe and Tunisia.

Results, free Broadcast quality B-Roll footage, pre-recorded interviews and photos will be available for media to download after each games.

Getty Images is already displaying images from the early matches of the 2018 Africa Gold Cup: www.goo.gl/mmcD1y

Available for interviews are the presidents, coaches and captains of each national team of Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Zimbabwe and Tunisia, the President of World Rugby’ African association, Rugby Africa, Abdelaziz BOUGJA, and the Founder and CEO of APO Group, the main Official Sponsor of Rugby Africa, Nicolas POMPIGNE-MOGNARD. Download the fixtures: www.goo.gl/iw6ALM Key figures about rugby in Africa: www.goo.gl/zkNMqD

