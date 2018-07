The Portfolio Committee on Health wishes to extend its condolences to the family of Professor Bongani Mayosi, who passed away on Friday.

Before his untimely death, Prof Mayosi was the Dean in the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Cape Town. In 2009, he received the country’s highest honour, the Order of Mapungubwe.

