South Africa: Joint Constitutional Review Committee Concludes Public Hearings in The Eastern Cape

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee today concluded public hearings into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution in Jansenville in the Eastern Cape.

The committee received a variety of views from the public which were varying from farmers, farming associations, cooperatives of white farmers, farm workers and communities that are surrounded by farms but who are land locked. The committee is quite impressed by how orderly the people that attended today’s hearings were. The people that attended the hearings conducted themselves in a manner that showed that they are used to public hearings. The committee would like to thank the people of the Eastern Cape, the government and all the stakeholders that assisted the committee to facilitate this process so successfully.

The committee is scheduled to continue with the public hearings to the Western Cape Province next week. The committee is expecting an intense participation in the Western Cape and it wants to make a call to the Western Cape people to come out in numbers to attend the five hearings that will take place next week throughout the province.

