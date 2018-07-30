South Africa: Labour Committee Welcomes Constitutional Court Ruling

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Labour, Mr Lemias Mashile, has noted the Constitutional Court ruling giving a clear interpretation of the Labour Relations Act.

The committee is of the view that the ruling is a victory for workers and will improve the conditions of service of the majority of workers. The court ruled that workers are entitled to employment after three months in a single employment relationship. This will guarantee employment for workers and allow them to plan for their future more effectively.

The ruling is a major step towards eliminating the exploitative relationship between workers and labour brokers. The committee has long advanced an environment in the workplace that considers the rights of workers and protects them, as envisioned in the Constitution.

The committee will study the court ruling and ensure that it is factored in to future engagements.

