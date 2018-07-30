South Africa: Media Programme for Community Media Summit

The Department of Communications together with the GCIS, MDDA, ICASA, SENTECH and the SABC will be hosting the two days Community Media Summit from Monday, 30th July to Tuesday 31st July 2018 at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Gauteng Province.

Community media are important drivers of media pluralism and freedom of expression and it is important that they continuously receive the necessary support within their communities to ensure that there is an engaged and informed citizenry and audiences, specifically relating to government services in the community service.

Media Programme: Day One: Monday, 30 July 2018 09h10 – 09h25: Aims and Objectives of the summit: Mr Norman Munzhelele, Chairperson: MDDA Board 09h30 – 10h30: -The Role of Provincial Government in a Sustainable Community Media Sector: Premier of Gauteng, David Makhura -Issues facing the Community Media Sector: Portfolio Committee on Communications Oversight Role: Honourable Humphrey Maxegwana, Chairperson: Portfolio Committee on Communications -Redefining community media in the 4th Industrial Revolution: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services -Keynote address: Pinky Kekana, Deputy Minister of Communications

11h45 – 12h00: Funding the Sector: Challenges and Opportunities: MDDA Acting CEO: Zukiswa Potye

12h00 – 12h15: Print media transformation on colloquium report back: Research on transformation of media: Mr Collin Mashile, Chief Director: Broadcasting Policy, Department of Communications

12h15 – 12h45: Government’s support to the community media sector: 30% set aside, media bulk buying and compliance: Ms Phumla Williams, Acting Director General: Government Communication & Information System (GCIS)

Day Two: Tuesday, 31 July 2018 13h00– 13h30: Keynote address, closure and way forward: Nomvula Mokonyane, Minister of Communications

14h30 – 15h00: Media briefing: Minister of Communications, Nomvula Mokonyane, Deputy Minister of Communications, Pinky Kekana

