South Africa: Parliament – Coming Up This Week

Two Members of Parliament – Mr Hlomane Patrick Chauke of the African National Congress and Mr Stevens Mokgalapa of the Democratic Alliance – are part of the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF) Electoral Observer Mission to observe elections in Zimbabwe.

The election takes place tomorrow and the Mission will provide impartial assessment of the quality of the general election, including the degree to which conduct of the elections meets regional, continental and international standards for democratic elections. Parliament’s Presiding Officers, Ms Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Ms Thandi Modise, approved the participation of Mr Chauke and Mr Mokgalapa in the SADC-PF Electoral Observer Mission. The South African Parliament has been a member of the SADC-PF since the Forum’s inception.

At Parliament, committee meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry: Consideration of input on additional submissions and legal opinion received on the National Credit Amendment Act Bill; consideration of the Bill; study tour report on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, among other matters – Tuesday and Wednesday

Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training: Briefing from the Department of Higher Education and Training on the National Qualifications Framework Amendment Bill – Wednesday

Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry: Follow-up meeting on the South African Bureau of Standards forensic investigation pertaining to alleged irregularities emanating from the Eskom Inquiry; follow-up meeting on steel and sugar tariffs, briefing on the Intellectual Property Policy; consideration of the Tripartite Free Trade Agreement – between the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) – Thursday

Outside Parliament, in the provinces, four parliamentary committees are scheduled to hold public hearings or oversight visits. These are the Joint Constitutional Review Committee, the Portfolio Committee on Transport, the Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings and the Select Committee on Social Services.

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee is scheduled to hold public hearings in the Western Cape on 1, 2, 3 and 4 August.

Parliament mandated the committee to determine whether a review of section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses is necessary to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation and to propose constitutional amendments, where necessary. The public hearings, already held in eight of the nine provinces, have stimulated a national conversation about the role of land reform in creating a South Africa in which we heal the wounds of the past and entrench a democracy based on justice for all.

The Portfolio Committee on Transport continues its provincial public hearings on the Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill on Tuesday (in the Eastern Cape), on Wednesday (in KwaZulu Natal) and on Thursday (in the Western Cape). Hearings were held last week in North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. The provincial hearings follow those held earlier at Parliament. The Bill is intended to replace the Road Accident Fund Act, to improve administration of benefits and payments for road accident victims, among other things.

The Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings is scheduled to visit the Eastern Cape to follow up on a petition requesting the intervention of the National Council of Provinces in relation to amendment of the policy for the small-scale fisheries sector in South Africa and to a petition requesting the National Council of Provinces’ intervention in ensuring Ministers honour commitments made in 2012 during a visit of the National Council of Provinces to Ngqushwa Local Municipality.

The Select Committee on Social Services is scheduled to conduct an oversight visit to the Free State from tomorrow – to follow up on undertakings made in response to recommendations from the National Council of Provinces during the 2017 Taking Parliament to the People programme.

