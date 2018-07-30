United States Embassy observes July 30 Zimbabwe elections

The United States supports the Zimbabwean people’s desire to determine their future through a free, fair, and credible election on July 30.

At the Zimbabwean government’s invitation, twenty teams from the Embassy will be in the field observing polling throughout Zimbabwe. They have been accredited by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The United States Embassy remains committed to supporting the people of Zimbabwe and their efforts to build a more just, prosperous, and healthy society, regardless of the outcome of the election. We do not support any candidate or political party; we support the democratic process.

Observation of elections is a long-standing international best practice, and we welcome the opportunity to observe this important part of Zimbabwe’s democracy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe.Media files Download logo