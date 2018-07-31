37 Egyptian Women Graduate from United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-Sponsored Master of Business Administration (MBA) Programs

Today, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) celebrated the graduation of 37 women from all over Egypt who received USAID scholarships to earn Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) degrees at premier universities in the United States.

“These graduates join hundreds of USAID scholarship recipients who are making a difference in Egypt,” said USAID/Egypt Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin. “The U.S.-Egypt Higher Education Initiative is a multi-year investment in Egypt’s future, but the impact can last a lifetime.”

Supported by the United States Government through USAID and launched in 2014, the U.S.-Egypt Higher Education Initiative provides scholarships to talented women and men from underserved communities throughout Egypt to study at Egyptian and American universities in fields that are critical to Egypt’s sustained economic growth. Since its inception, nearly 1,000 men and women have received scholarships for undergraduate and graduate degrees through this program.

The U.S.-Egypt Higher Education Initiative scholarship program is part of the $30 billion that the American people have invested in Egypt through USAID since 1978.

