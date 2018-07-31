Africa Endeavor 2018 Senior Leader and Communications Symposium Commences

Cabo Verde’s Armed Forces, in partnership with U.S. Africa Command, are hosting representatives from the Economic Community of Central African States, other international and African regional organizations, and more than 30 nations from across Africa, Europe, and the United States for the 13th annual Africa Endeavor 2018 Senior Leader and Communications Symposium in Santa Maria, Sal, Cabo Verde, Jul. 30 to Aug. 3.

The theme for AE-18 is “Synchronizing Partnership Efforts to Maximize Interoperability.” Participants will focus on and discuss issues related to cyber security and cyber defense, operations against violent extremist organizations, maritime operations to counter illicit trafficking and peacekeeping operations; through senior leader engagements, communications symposia and a capstone event with a technology exposition.

Sponsored by U.S. Africa Command, Africa Endeavor is an annual senior leader and communications symposium designed to help develop multinational communications practices for peacekeeping, disaster response and counterterrorism missions mandated by the African Union and the United Nations.

The primary objective of Africa Endeavor is to develop interoperability among African Partner nations in their command, control, communications, computers and information (C4I) systems through: developing shared training and providing information on lessons learned from exercises and operations; developing standard processes and procedures.

Africa Endeavor provides a venue for military leaders to review and analyze their forces current abilities to communicate during multinational operations, and to develop standardized training and procedures to improve future training and support. Since 2006, Africa Endeavor has facilitated training and engagements between the African Union, European Union, NATO, and regional partners, and trained nearly 2,000 communications specialists from six African regional organizations and over 45 African countries.

