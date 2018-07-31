Integrated Community Stabilization in North East Nigeria: Distribution ceremony of agricultural inputs and Panasonic solar lanterns

The Government of Japan provided to UNDP USD 2,500,000 for interventions to support victims of Boko Haram insurgency in the three most affected States of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe. The distribution ceremony was held in Loko community in Song LGA in Adamawa State, where the conflict-affected community and once displaced residents are still struggling to resume their livelihoods.

In addition, the Japanese company, Panasonic, donated 900 solar lanterns for the communities in the North-East region. Ambassador Yutaka Kikuta and other representatives from the Embassy of Japan, H.E. Umar Jibrilla Bindo, Adamawa State Governor, Betty Wabunoha, Deputy Country Director of UNDP Nigeria, Haruna Hamman Furo, Permanent Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, and others participated in the ceremony. It was widely reported by the local media. The people and the Government of Japan hope these initiatives will promote peace and stability in view of the ongoing reconstruction of the North-East.

