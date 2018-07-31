Japanese Business Mission visited Rwanda (July 23-25)

From July 23 to 25, the Public and Private Sector Joint Mission for Promoting Trade and Investment in Africa, presided by Mr. Manabu Horii, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, visited Rwanda.

In the afternoon, the delegation took part in the ministerial panel, receiving seven panelists from seven ministries (Hon. Clare Akamanzi, CEO of Rwanda Development Board, Hon. Claver Gatete, Minister of Infrastructure, Hon. Vincent Munyeshyaka, Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon. Gerardine Mukeshimana, Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Hon. Jean de Dieu Rurangirwa, Minister of Information Technology and Communication, Hon. Francis Gatare, CEO of Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board, and Mr. Caleb Rwamuganza, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning). Each panelist explained about Rwanda’s development strategies from the viewpoint of each area of responsibilities, expressing their great hope that more Japanese companies will branch out businesses and increase their investments into Rwanda. Following the panel, the delegation visited Bralirwa, a brewery of Heineken beer and the first investment project by a foreign company into Rwanda, before participating in a networking reception with dozens of local and international companies based in Rwanda.

On July 25, the Japan-Rwanda Business Seminar took place. In the first session, three different presentations were made by Rwanda Development Board, Private Sector Federation as well as the ICT Chamber on business environment in Rwanda, followed by a Q&A session with the attendance of Mr. Michel Sebera, Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Trade and Industry, who has studied in Japan. The second session, entitled “B to B Meeting,” witnessed a vibrant exchange between the participating Japanese companies and local companies. The delegation’s visit highlight was when it was received in audience by H.E. President Kagame. Noting the steadily favorable bilateral relations between Rwanda and Japan, the President pointed out the necessity of more involvement of the private sector in order to achieve Rwanda’s development goals, recognizing potentials in Japan’s high technology. Subsequently, the President took part in a candid exchange of opinions with the Japanese companies for about half an hour.

Following the audience, the delegation went to Muhanga District to visit Zipline. The members were briefed about the company's engagement in delivering blood by drone to every corner of the country within a short time and were fascinated by the start and landing of drones. At the end of the itinerary, another networking reception was held at the ambassador’s residence between the delegation’s members and the local Japanese companies. Throughout this two-day program, the whole delegation paid a visit not only to the President and all six business-related ministers and CEOs, but also to the main local private companies, giving another impetus to strengthen Japan-Rwanda relationships. It is certain that the visit also offered the participants meaningful opportunities to familiarize with current Rwanda at first hand.

