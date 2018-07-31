Kenya and Somalia: Renovating the grave of a French veteran soldier

Thanks to the financial support from the Directorate of Heritage, Memory and Archives of the Ministry of the Armed Forces, the defence mission of the French Embassy renovated the grave of Private Marange (number 14503), a French veteran who died on 26 June 1943 and was buried in the municipal cemetery of Eldoret, in the small Commonwealth military enclave.

The principal master Sébastien Fortat, was in Eldoret town, the capital of Uasin Gishu county, to coordinate and supervise the works. He then organized a brief ceremony of tributes in the presence of the local inhabitants, who were very pleased by the visit from a French soldier.

