Moroccan National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer congratulations to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the Moroccan people as they celebrate the Feast of the Throne on July 30.

The United States is proud to work together with Morocco on security cooperation, cultural and educational exchanges, and efforts to promote economic opportunities for our two peoples. In the spirit of the longstanding friendship between our people and governments, we look forward to deepening our strong relationship that has endured for over two centuries. Ours is a strategic partnership as we work together to advance our shared vision of a secure, stable, and prosperous North Africa and Middle East.

I wish His Majesty the King and the people of Morocco a joyful celebration.

