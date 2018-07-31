Morocco: National Day Reception Held to Celebrate the 18th Anniversary of the Enthronment of H.M. King Mohammed VI

Celebrating His Majesty the King Mohammed VI’s 19th Anniversary of the enthronement, National Day Reception was held with the attendance of H.E. Mr. Masahisa Sato, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Hirofumi Nakasone, Chairman of Japan-Morocco Parliamentary League, H.E. Mrs. Haruko Hirose, Chairman of Japan-Morocco Friendship Association, and over 300 guests from public and private sector, and Moroccan community in Japan.

Kimono with Moroccan embroideries and glassworks made from Sahara sand were displayed, and Gnawa Tokyo performed Moroccan music.

