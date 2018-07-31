Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Iwao Horii signs the book of Condolence for Namibia’s First Foreign Minister, former Prime Minister and Speaker of the National Assembly, the late Gurirab at the Embassy of the Republic of Namibia

Following the passing of Namibia’s First Foreign Minister, former Prime Minister and Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Dr. Theo Ben Gurirab on Saturday, 14 July 2018, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr. Iwao Horii visited the Embassy of the Republic of Namibia to sign a condolence book and had a conversation with H.E. Ms. Sophia-Namupa Nangombe, Ambassador of Namibia to Japan.

Mr. Iwao Horii reiterated his deep condolences to the Government and people of Namibia for the passing of Dr. Gurirab. In response, Ambassador Nangombe stated that Dr. Gurirab had advocated the importance of Japan and TICAD for a long time in Namibia, and that he was also known for being pro-Japanese, who made the greatest contribution to strengthen the bilateral relations between Namibia and Japan, in particular by supporting Japan on the United Nations Security Council reforms and opening the Embassy of Namibia in Japan. Ambassador Nangombe thanked Mr. Horii for expressing condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Japan.

Hon. Dr. Theo Ben Gurirab Born in 1938

1990-2002 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Namibia 1999-2000 President of the United Nations General Assembly 2002-2005 Prime Minister of Namibia 2005-2015 Speaker of the National Assembly of Namibia 2013 Visited Japan to attend the Ceremony of Imperial Conferment of Decoration Investiture of the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun 2018 Died at age 80

