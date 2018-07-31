Rugby – Zambia: Referee & Coaching Courses for Zambian Teachers

The Zambia Rugby Union has partnered with the Bhubesi Pride Foundation to introduce Refereeing and Coaching Courses to Teachers and Community members in Kabwe and surrounding areas in a bid to empower stakeholders involved in the game.

The 4 day courses will start on Tuesday 31st July, to 3rd August, 2018 at Green Eagles Rugby Club in Kabwe and has attracted Teachers from 3 Secondary Schools, 5 Primary Schools and 7 Private Schools, not forgetting 3 Orphanages. The participants will be taught the basics in preparation for kids Coaching and Tournament day on Friday 11th August at the same venue.

Event organizer who is also Get Into Rugby Zambia Project Manager Tom Chaloba expressed happiness with the progress being recorded by the game of rugby in recent months. “Our game has been on an upward trend in terms of growth and publicity, this can be attributed to the good working relationship with line personnel such as Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth & Sports and the hard working media personalities from radio, television and print outlets” he said.

Mr Chaloba implored all members of the public who are involved or are willing to get involved in rugby to contact the Union for guidance and direction on setting up structures. He said, “The Zambia Rugby Union has made a deliberate strategy of growing the game by empowering people who are working with the grassroots such as Teachers and Community volunteers. To this effect, we want to salute all our rugby volunteers for their dedication and passion beyond the call of duty, our success is incomplete without the volunteers”.

After the training courses, the trainees will watch an International no-contact Rugby Match between the Bhubesi Pride crew versus Kabwe Schools Rugby Team on Saturday 4th August, 2018. “We want to give our kids something to look forward to, so this international game is meant to wet their appetite for National Team call ups in the near future” Chaloba added.

Image: Rugby – Zambia: Referee & Coaching Courses for Zambian Teachers