South Africa: Joint Constitutional Review Committee to Convene Hearings in Oudtshoorn

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) will tomorrow begin with its public hearings in the Western Cape. The first stop for the delegation will be Oudtshoorn.

The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses are necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary. The committee has already held hearings in all the other provinces.

The details for the hearings for Team A are:

TEAM A

WESTERN CAPE

11h00-16h00

1 August 2018

Eden District Municipality

Venue: Oudtshoorn Thusong Centre (Oudtshoorn)

Oudtshoorn Local Municipality

