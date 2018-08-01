Demonstration Alert – United States Embassy Khartoum, Sudan:

Location: Khartoum’s northeastern area of al Souq and al Arabi, near the vicinity of al Shuhada Park, in close proximity to popular restaurants including Assaha and Ozone.

Event: Peaceful demonstration planned for tomorrow, August 1, 2018 at 9:00 A.M., calling for a change in the parliament and the presidency.

Actions to Take:

Avoid the areas of the demonstrations. Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests. Monitor local media for updates. Keep a low profile.

