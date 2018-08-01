South Africa: Committee to Visit Mangaung Health Facilities

The Select Committee on Social Services will this today continue with its oversight programme in Free State province to assess progress of commitments made by the Provincial Department of Health during the 2017 Taking Parliament to the People (TPTTP) programme in the Province.
The Committee will visit various healthcare sites to see first-hand if indeed interventions have been implemented. Today, the Committee will visit the following healthcare facilities, MUCPP CHC, Thusong Clinic, Kagisanong Clinic and Gabriel Dichabe Clinic.
Details of the Visit
Date: Wednesday, 01 August 2018
Venue: MUCPP CHC
Time: 09:30
