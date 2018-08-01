South Africa: Minister Mkhize Invites Suitable Candidates to Apply for Appointment to the Municipal Demarcation Board

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Zweli Mkhize, invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the appointment as members of Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) for a period of five years, beginning from 20 February 2019 until 20 February 2024.

The MDB, established in terms of Section 155(3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996 (Act no. 108 of 1996) – provides for the establishment of an independent authority for the determination of municipal boundaries. The Local Government Municipal Demarcation Act, 1998 (Act no. 27 of 1998) further establishes the criteria and procedures for the determination of municipal boundaries by an independent board.

The MDB is South Africa’s municipal demarcation authority whose mission is to deepen democracy and facilitate socio-economic transformation of the country for the benefit of its citizens through: Enabling and facilitating a system of developmental local government, through the determination of municipal and ward boundaries that enhances the quality of life of communities overall. Providing advisory services in municipal boundaries matters to state entities and other stakeholders. Being a spatial knowledge hub on all municipal and ward boundary matters.

The MDB board members consists of not fewer than seven or more than ten members appointed by the President of the Republic. They must be broadly representative of South African society, reflect regional diversity and collectively represent a pool of knowledge concerning issues relevant to municipal demarcation in each of the provinces.

Applicants must be in possession of relevant and appropriate qualification and knowledge as it relates to local government, with reference to municipal capacity; and local government politics, public participation and engagement; or any of the following:

(i) development economics (ii) integrated development planning (iii) community development (iv) traditional leadership and traditional communities (v) local government and municipal administration (vi) municipal finance (vii) municipal services (viii) social and economic geography (ix) town and regional planning (x) legal and constitutional matters affecting local government (xi) land survey, cartography and geographic information systems (xii) public health care (xiii) information and communication technology (xiv) transport planning.

Advanced knowledge of the relevant provisions in the Constitution; the Local Government: Municipal Demarcation Act, 1998 and the Local Government Municipal Structures Act, 1998 is essential.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs, Republic of South Africa.Media files Download logo