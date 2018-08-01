The Republic of Benin’s Independence Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send our best wishes to the people of Benin as they celebrate 58 years of independence.

Our two countries enjoy excellent relations based on shared values and the aspiration for a more prosperous future. The United States remains committed to deepening these relations. For fifty years, Benin has welcomed Peace Corps volunteers who focus on community economic development, education, health and the environment. Last year, the Millennium Challenge Corporation’s second compact, designed to modernize the power sector, entered into force. The United States remains a committed partner through our sustained cooperation as Benin continues to grow and prosper.

We celebrate Benin and offer best wishes for a joyous independence celebration.

