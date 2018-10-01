The Pan African University Institute for Water and Energy Sciences (including Climate Change) (PAUWES) Celebrates its Third Graduating Cohort of 79 Students from Across Africa

The Pan African University Institute for Water and Energy Sciences including Climate Change (PAUWES) (www.PAUWES.dz) celebrated the third graduating class of both the engineering and policy tracks of our Masters programmes in Water and Energy. The graduating class made up of 79 students from across the African continent, received their diplomas during a ceremony at the University of Tlemcen. The graduating students and their guests were addressed by official representatives and dignitaries from the Algerian government from across Africa and Europe, including Her Excellency Prof. Sarah Anyang Agbor, the African Union Commissioner for Human Resources, Science and Technology (HRST), Mr. Ali Benyaiche, the Governor of the Wilaya of Tlemcen, and Her Excellency Ulrike Knotz, the German Ambassador to Algeria.

This year’s graduating students are about to constitute the next generation of engineers and policymakers committed to addressing the issues critical to Africa’s sustainable development. PAUWES graduates have not only successfully completed their coursework requirements, they have conducted practice-oriented research for their master theses that address the water, energy, and climate change challenges facing Africa and elsewhere. Additionally, they completed international internships in the private and public sectors at renowned research institutions across Africa and beyond, gaining a transcontinental perspective of those same challenges. During the graduation ceremony, H.E. Prof. Sarah ANYANG AGBOR said: “I would like to congratulate you on your efforts and for upholding the core values of our continent. I wish you the best in your future endeavours. As a mother, let me advise you to always remember that in real life, every day you graduate. Graduation is a process that goes on until the last day of your life. So always strive to graduate in every decision or activity you make. I am proud of you, we are proud of You, Africa is proud of You!”.

The graduating cohort represents and fulfils one of the key objectives of the Pan African University (PAU) and PAUWES—which is to foster an African learning environment of the most qualified and motivated scholars while revitalising and nurturing the quality of African higher education. The Class of 2018 has students from twenty African Union member states with all regions of the African continent represented. This diverse cohort of students have had the opportunity to study, being taught by and international faculty coming from four continents. Supported by the University of Tlemcen and the key thematic partner Germany, Prof. Abdellatif Zerga, Director of PAUWES, is confident: “The students of the Class of 2018 are well positioned to become change makers in public administration, policy-making, research, technology, private enterprise, and civil society.” The PAUWES 2018 Class Booklet (https://bit.ly/2OX87vn) showcases this year’s graduates, and PAUWES is pleased to invite future employers to meet them.

PAUWES has also just welcomed the incoming class (students from 29 countries across Africa) and is proud to announce that thanks to a number of specific measures, gender parity could be reached, which is a huge achievement within our latest cohort.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Pan African University, the Institute for Water and Energy Sciences (PAUWES).Media Contact: Ms. Khadidja BOUSMAHA Communication Officer PAUWES c/o University of Tlemcen, Algeria Email: [email protected] Phone: +213 (0)540 34 43 63

Follow us: Facebook: facebook.com/PAUWES1/?fref=ts Facebook: facebook.com/pauafrica/?fref=ts Twitter: @pau_africaunion – https://twitter.com/pau_africaunion Twitter: @PAUWES – https://twitter.com/PAUWES

About Pan African University: PAU (PAU-au.net) addresses five thematic areas: Basic Sciences, Technology and Innovation; Life and Earth Sciences (including Health and Agriculture), Governance, Humanities and Social Sciences; Water and Energy Sciences including Climate Change (PAUWES); and Space Sciences. The thematic areas are assigned to five flagship institutes hosted by existing universities of excellence across Africa’s five geo-graphic regions. For more information: PAU-au.net

About PAUWES: As an integral part of the Pan African University, the Institute for Water and Energy Sciences (including Climate Change) (PAUWES) (www.PAUWES.dz) in Tlemcen, Algeria, contributes to advancing higher education and applied research in the fields of water, energy and climate change – a key contribution to sustainable development in Africa. PAUWES, which is supported by the German government, cur-rently offers four master programmes in the fields of water and energy, covering both engineering and policy. For more information: http://www.PAUWES.dz/

PAUWES Student Booklet 2018: https://bit.ly/2OX87vnMedia filesDownload logo