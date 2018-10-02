Deputy President Mabuza hosts French Prime Minister on an Official Visit to South Africa

Download logoDeputy President David Mabuza will host French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on an Official Visit to South Africa on 04 and 05 October 2018. This will be the first Official Visit which Deputy President Mabuza hosts since taking office, and the French Prime Minister's first visit to South Africa. The visit follows a bilateral meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Emmanuel Macron during the G7 Leaders' Summit Outreach under the theme 'Healthy, productive and resilient oceans and seas, coasts and communities', in Québec City, Canada, in June 2018. The Official Visit by Prime Minister Philippe builds on the outcomes of the South Africa-France Forum of Political Dialogue which took place in Paris on 22 March 2018, as well as on the country's participation in the VivaTech 2018 in which a number of South African innovation and digital startups participated in France in May 2018. During the visit, several bilateral agreements will be concluded, focusing on cooperation in the fields of education and training, science and technology as well as on environmental cooperation. As Chairperson of the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC), education and training are areas of particular importance to the Deputy President. In line with the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebrations this year, Prime Minister Philippe is expected to hand over the restored and digitized Rivonia Trail dictabelts, which France has been assisting South Africa in restoring, and at the same time building South African personnel capacity in digital restoration and archiving. Deputy President Mabuza and his counterpart Prime Minister Philippe will also participate at the South African – French Business Forum which will be attended by various captains of industries focussing in areas such as energy, science and technology, agriculture, manufacturing, transport, water and sanitation amongst others. Deputy President Mabuza will be supported by Cabinet Ministers and senior government officials. Members of the media are requested to arrive at the Union Buildings at 07h30 and the programme for the Official Visit as follows: 09h00 – 10h30 Official Talks led by Deputy President Mabuza and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe Venue – Union Buildings, West Wing 10h40 – 11h00 Signing of Agreement and Memoranda of Understanding between the Republic of South Africa and the French Republic Venue – Union Buildings, Media Centre 11h00 – 11h30 Media Briefing Venue – Union Buildings, Media Centre 11h45 – 14h00 Official Luncheon hosted by Deputy President Mabuza in honour of Prime Minister Philippe Venue – Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse *Photo-Opportunity for Official Media only 14h30 – 16h00 South African – French Business Forum Venue – The Hyatt Regency Hotel, Rosebank, Johannesburg Members of the media covering the visit should send their names and ID/Passport numbers by Wednesday, 03 October 2018 at 15h00, to [email protected] or 082 318 5251.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.