Media Advisory: 9th high-level meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the region

WHAT

9th high-level meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the DRC and the region

The Republic of Uganda, in coordination with the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU), will host the 9th high-level meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework agreement for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region.

The meeting will review the political and security situation in the Great Lakes region and progress in the implementation of the commitments under the Framework agreement signed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 24 February 2013. The high-level participants will discuss enhanced collective action to reduce the presence and threat of illegal armed groups in the region, promote sustainable solutions for displaced populations, and advance cooperation, including to promote greater women political participation and economic empowerment. The status of dialogue and political processes in the region will also be discussed.

WHEN

6 October 2018 (ministerial meeting with ministers of Foreign Affairs from the signatory countries of the peace agreement) 8 October 2018 (high-level meeting at heads of State and Government level)

WHERE

Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala, UGANDA

WHO

Participants expected include heads of State and senior government officials from the 13 signatory countries of the Framework agreement, its Guarantors’ institutions, namely the UN, the AU, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and Observers from the international community.

