Minister Sisulu to host workshop on the review of South Africa’s foreign policy

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will on 04 to 05 October 2018 address a workshop convened by members of the Ministerial Review Panel. The establishment of the Panel was announced in the Minister’s Budget Vote Speech to Parliament in May 2018.

The workshop will take place under the theme: “Foreign Policy Review: a strategic reflection and critical appraisal of the orientation and implementation of South Africa’s foreign policy”.

The purpose of the workshop is to engage non-government stakeholders as part of a broader and phased consultation effort in the process of reviewing South Africa’s foreign policy. Thought leaders and representatives of think tanks will be given an opportunity to make inputs for consideration by the Ministerial Review Panel.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 04 October 2018

Time: 08:30 (no media will be allowed into the building after 09:00 and without RSVP and valid press card)

Venue: Conference Centre, OR Tambo Building, 460 Soutpansberg Road RSVP by end of business on Wednesday, 03 October 2018: [email protected]

