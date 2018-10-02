President of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr. Maithripala Sirisena on Official Visit to Seychelles next week

Download logo

The President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, H.E Mr. Maithripala Sirisena will be arriving in Seychelles next week (8th to 10th October, 2018) on his first State Visit. He will be accompanied by his wife and a high level delegation.

President Sirisena will be here on an invitation extended to him by President Danny Faure in March last year, during President Faure’s working visit to Sri Lanka. H.E President Sirisena and President Faure are expected to have bilateral discussions on various areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The talks are expected to concentrate on health, education, tourism, environment, fisheries, maritime security and the Indian Ocean Commission amongst others.

Tomorrow, marks exactly 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and this visit is likely to pave the way to further cooperation between the two Indian Ocean neighbours.

Seychelles and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka established diplomatic relations on 3rd October 1988.

