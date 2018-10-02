USAID, Ministry of Education Inaugurate Career Centers at Mansoura University

Download logo

The U.S. government, in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the American University in Cairo, celebrated the launch of two career development centers at Mansoura University this week.

“These centers will help students prepare for, and attain, employment,” said USAID/Egypt Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin. “Students who use these career development centers will receive support to tailor their career paths based on market trends. They will also benefit from linkages between the universities and industries in the Delta.”

USAID is working in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education and The American University in Cairo to scale up a pilot career development center model that resulted in thousands of employment opportunities for Egypt’s university students. The expanded $20 million project will establish 12 University Centers for Career Development at 20 universities in greater Cairo, the Delta, and Upper Egypt that will reach up to 70% of university students in Egypt.

These new Centers will provide training, networking, and linkages between the university and the private sector to increase career opportunities and job training for students and alumni. Career Center staff will become qualified career service providers empowered to provide professional guidance to students, ensuring the sustainability of the Centers. The International Labour Organization, a project partner, will also train staff on collecting and analyzing labor market information and will develop staff capacity to serve students with disabilities.

USAID’s support of the Career Development Centers is part of the $30 billion that the American people have invested in Egypt through USAID since 1978. To find out more about USAID’s work in Egypt, please see https://www.usaid.gov/egypt, and follow on Facebook and Twitter at @USAIDEgypt.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy – Cairo.