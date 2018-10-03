Invitation to the Opening Ceremony of the Inter-University Football Tournament

By
APO
-
0

Download logo

The defending champion of the first Inter-University Football Tournament, University of Juba, will kick off the second tournament with a game against Upper Nile University tomorrow.

All the media outlets are invited to the opening ceremony at the Main Campus Football Field of the University of Juba.

When:            Thursday, 4 October 2018 at 2 p.m.

Where:           The main campus at the University of Juba

What:             The opening ceremony of the second Inter-University Football Tournament

Catholic University of South Sudan, Saint Mary’s College, Starford International University, University of Juba and Upper Nile University will join the Inter-University Football Tournament.

This event is sponsored by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR