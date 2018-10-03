Invitation to the Opening Ceremony of the Inter-University Football Tournament

Download logo

The defending champion of the first Inter-University Football Tournament, University of Juba, will kick off the second tournament with a game against Upper Nile University tomorrow.

All the media outlets are invited to the opening ceremony at the Main Campus Football Field of the University of Juba.

When: Thursday, 4 October 2018 at 2 p.m.

Where: The main campus at the University of Juba

What: The opening ceremony of the second Inter-University Football Tournament

Catholic University of South Sudan, Saint Mary’s College, Starford International University, University of Juba and Upper Nile University will join the Inter-University Football Tournament.

This event is sponsored by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).