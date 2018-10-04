Media advisory: Census of Commercial Agriculture (CoCA 2017)

Download logo

South Africa is set to conduct a countrywide Census of Commercial Agriculture from 15 October 2018.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will deploy about 600 field staff to visit commercial farms in the country to establish the number, size of farms, crop types being farmed in different geographic areas, and agricultural inputs like irrigation usage.

The Statistician-General, Mr Risenga Maluleke, invites members of the media to give state of readiness for undertaking Census of Commercial Agriculture, 2017 (CoCA).

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) recommends that a country conducts a census of agriculture at least every ten years. Data collected from the survey is important in painting a picture on size and structure of the agriculture sector, contribution of the sector to national accounts, and employment figures.

The media briefing will be held as follows:

Date: 8 October 2018

Time: 12:00

Venue: (Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, Cnr Francis Baard & Festival streets, Hatfield, Pretoria)

(NB! There will be a video link to Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town)

