Media Advisory – Joint UN and African Union (AU) high-level delegation visits South Sudan

Download logo

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui, and the Executive Director for UN Women, Ms. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka will undertake a joint visit to South Sudan from 7-10 October.

The delegation is expected to meet with the President, First Vice-President, Council of Ministers and other high-level government officials. The visit will provide an opportunity for the delegation to commend the South Sudanese stakeholders for signing the peace agreement on 12 September 2018 and encourage them to faithfully implement it.

More specifically, the visit will focus on tangible actions and re-emphasizing the significance of elevating, safeguarding and ensuring women’s meaningful participation and leadership in the implementation of the Agreement. The delegation will also travel to Bentiu and meet with women leaders and organizations, including those living in the Protection of Civilian site. They will also meet with the leadership and personnel of the UN system.

After the visit to South Sudan, the delegation will travel to Addis Ababa and brief the African Union Peace and Security Council on 10th October 2018.

Note to Media Colleagues in Juba:

A press conference by the leaders of the joint delegation is expected to be held at the following date and time although this is subject to change. An updated media advisory will be sent out early next week.

Date: Tuesday 9 October 2018 Venue: Juba Conference room –Tomping Time: 530-1615

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).