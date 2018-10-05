Nigerian Defence Academy Confers Honors on African Development President Akinwumi Adesina

The Nigerian Defence Academy, the country’s leading military and academic institution, has conferred honorary doctorate degrees in Management Science on three prominent individuals, including African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) President Akinwumi Adesina.

For more photographs: https://bit.ly/2Ct0c6A

The other recipients were Muhammadu Indimi, Chairman, Oriental Energy and a career military officer, retired Lt. General Chikadibia Isaac Obiakor. The honorary degrees were conferred on the trio for their distinguished services to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, during the 29th Convocation Ceremony of the institution, held yesterday in Kaduna, northern Nigeria.

The honorary recipients are exemplary Nigerian ambassadors who have made indelible impacts in and outside the country, said Major General Adeniyi Oyebade, Commandant of the Academy.

In his response, Adesina lauded the academy as one of Nigeria’s finest bastions of academic, military, character and leadership training and commended its values of discipline, hard work, integrity, and patriotism. “The Nigerian Defence Academy is an exceptional symbol of Nigeria's strength and unity. Its world-class military and academic rigor has produced and continues to produce some of Nigeria's best, brightest, and finest,” Adesina remarked.

The Nigerian Defence Academy was established on 5 February 1964 in response to the defence needs of the then newly independent West African nation. The 2018 convocation ceremony featured 1,562 graduates including cadets of the institution’s 66th Regular Course and post-graduate students.

