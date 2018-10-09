Administrator Green Congratulates the Winners of the Nobel Peace Prize

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

I congratulate both Nadia Murad and Dr. Denis Mukwege for winning the Nobel Peace Prize. In a world too often torn apart by conflict, discrimination, and hate, heroes like Ms. Murad and Dr. Mukwege show us that progress toward peace is possible. Both inspire us to answer the moral imperative to protect children, women, and other vulnerable populations.

Ms. Murad, an Iraqi Yazidi, bravely stood up to the tyranny of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), which brutally sought to extinguish Yazidi, Christian, and other communities in a genocidal reign of terror. USAID applauds Ms. Murad's work to end gender-based violence as a weapon of war, as we join with local partners in Iraq to help persecuted groups recover from genocide and restore their communities. I had the privilege of meeting Ms. Murad at the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom in July of this year, where she was an inspiration to me and all the participants.

Dr. Mukwege, the son of a preacher, is the founder of Panzi Hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where, he and his staff have treated thousands of victims of the sexual violence that pervades the civil conflict in his country.

At USAID, we stand with peacemakers and humanitarians – like Ms. Murad and Dr. Mukwege – around the world who take great risks to build safer, peaceful communities.

