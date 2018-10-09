Media Advisory: The Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture, Ms Makhotso Maggie Sotyu to deliver the MME Albertina Sisulu Lecture at a gathering of the Progressive Women’s Movement in George, Western Cape

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logoIn its founding document, the Progressive Women’s Movement says “ Our aim of striving for the removal of all laws, regulations, conventions and customs to deiscrimnate against us as women and deprive us in any way of our inherent right to the advantage, responsibilities and opportunities that society offers to any one section of the population.” (Qouted from the Women’s Charter adopted in 1954). This year we celebrate the centenaries of two of our struggle for freedom and democracy’s stalwarts as declared by the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa. The Progressive Women’s Movement, Western Cape Chapter saw it fit to celebrate the life of one of their own, Mme Albertina Sisulu, through a lecture and also visiting an old age home in honour of this daughter of the soil who was a professional nurse. Members of the Media are invited as follows: Date: Thursday, 11 October 2018 Time: 08:00am Venue: Thembalethu High School, George, Western Cape Province Time: 09:00am Venue: Winnie Madikezela Mandela Old Age Home George, Western Cape Province Time: 10:00am Venue: Thembalethu Zone 9 Community Hall, George, Western Cape Province RSVP’s: Mthuthuzeli Nqumba: 0744787681; Email: [email protected] by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.