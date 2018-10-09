South Sudan: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) available to facilitate release of detainees

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is prepared to facilitate the release of detainees for all parties to the conflict in South Sudan. This is in-line with the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, which mentions the ICRC as a facilitator of persons detained in relation to the conflict.

“We have offered our services to all sides and confirmed our readiness to act as a neutral facilitator for the release of detainees,” said François Stamm, the head of delegation for the ICRC in South Sudan. “The ICRC has previously acted as a neutral intermediary in release operations in South Sudan and we will do so again at the request of the parties to the conflict and with the consent of detainees.”

As a neutral intermediary, the ICRC is not involved in any negotiations preceding any release of detainees. The ICRC facilitates the release with the consent of those detained who have the opportunity to share their concerns confidentially and then provides them with safe transport. The ICRC is in confidential dialogue with the parties to the conflict.

