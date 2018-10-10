APO Group selected as Official Newswire of Web Summit 2018

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.



APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading global media relations consultancy, has been selected as the official newswire partner for Web Summit 2018 (www.WebSummit.com), to be held in Lisbon on 5-8 November.

Web Summit (https://WebSummit.com/) is the largest tech conference in the world with 1.200 speakers and over 70.000 delegates from 170 countries gathering for three full days of networking and business.

APO Group occupies a unique position between private and public organizations and the world press. It is the only official newswire chosen to issue press communications on behalf of Web Summit, and the exclusive appointment cements the company’s growing reputation as an international media relations consultancy.

The first Web Summit was held in 2010 and it has grown into the largest event of its kind in the world.

It is a particularly important showcase for start-ups and SMEs as Web Summit is attended by a vast investor ecosystem and is the perfect event for lesser-known organizations to gain exposure during three full days of keynotes, workshops, and networking opportunities.

Over 2.500 journalists from more than 100 markets came to Web Summit in 2017, including editors from many of the world’s most influential publications, as well as market-shaping industry reporters from leading technology trade publications and blogs.

APO Group is the leading media relations consultancy in Africa and the Middle East, offering organizations a range of advisory services alongside its press release distribution and media monitoring solutions. In recent years, APO Group has broadened its international reach and built relationships with an increasing number of world-renowned global media such as Getty Images, Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters.

The company has a particular interest and strong market share in the technology sector and recently developed a global distribution network of more than 2000 of the most prominent tech journalists in the world. APO Group works with many of the largest tech companies in Africa and beyond, with Facebook, Orange and Ericsson among its prestigious clients.

Paddy Cosgrave CEO of Web Summit said: “We are very much looking forward to Web Summit 2018, and are glad to be working exclusively alongside one of the major media relations firms in Africa and the Middle East to deliver our news to the region.”

“For several years, APO Group has been an Official Newswire for tech events in Africa,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, APO Group Founder and CEO. “Later this year, we will also be an official media relations agency of the World Congress for Road Transport in Oman. Our continuing involvement and investment in events of this scale confirms our position at the forefront of global media relations. Web Summit is the biggest tech event on the planet, and we are honoured and delighted to be part of it.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.Contact: [email protected] +41 22 534 96 97

About APO Group Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East. We assist private and public organizations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries. As trusted partner, our role is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organizations to produce a real and measurable impact in Africa and the Middle East and outside the regional frontiers. The trust and recognition that have been granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa & Middle East to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, GE, Uber, Microsoft, Nokia, PwC, DHL, Marriott Group, Samsung, Hilton, Total, Merck, Société Générale, L'Oréal, Philips, Ernst & Young, Orange, Government of Dubai, Siemens, Greenpeace, Rotary, Al Jazzera, Western Union, Accor Hotels, McKinsey & Company, Heineken, Ericsson … Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong

About Web Summit Web Summit (Websummit.com) is a global technology conference hosted annually in Lisbon. In 2018, more than 70,000 attendees from over 170 countries will fly to Lisbon for Web Summit, including over 1,500 startups, 1,200 speakers and 2,600 international journalists. The team behind Web Summit also run other international technology conferences with Collision in Toronto, Canada, MoneyConf in Dublin, Ireland, and RISE in Hong Kong. Website: Websummit.com Twitter: @WebSummit Media filesDownload logo