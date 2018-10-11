Groundbreaking Ceremony marks start of work at DP World Berbera in Somaliland

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Construction work on the development of the multi-purpose Berbera port in the Republic of Somaliland has started with a special ground-breaking ceremony to mark the occasion.

H.E. President of the Republic of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi and DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem launched the first phase of work and thanked attending government officials and partners for their support at the start of a new era of growth for the country.

The first phase will consist of building a 400-metre quay and 250,000 square metre yard extension as well as the development of a free zone to create a new regional trading hub. DP World Berbera, the joint venture company, will also serve land locked countries in the Horn of Africa such as Ethiopia which has a 19% stake in the project as a shareholder.

Long term DP World partner Shafa Al Nahda Contracting have been awarded the construction contract for the port expansion. Shafa Al Nahda have been involved in the Port of Dakar expansion in Senegal as well the Port of Maputo expansion project in Mozambique.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said: “This event is a landmark in the history of Somaliland and for DP World. We are delighted that construction work has begun and over the next few years we will see a transformation in the capacity of this major infrastructure asset that will benefit people both here and across the Horn of Africa, providing an alternative gateway to international markets and providing jobs to the people of Somaliland.

“This is all part of our vision to act as an enabler of trade and to encourage growth by helping African countries develop their economies with access to global markets. Investment in this natural deep-water port and free zone will act as a catalyst for the growth of the country and the region’s economy and create jobs at many levels. Alongside physical assets we are investing in the development of the people who work here through training and skills development across our network. I’d like to thank the Government and the people of Somaliland for inviting us to be a long-term partner in the future of their nation.”

President of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi, said: “We Today is a historic day as we mark another major milestone in the development of our economy and by investing in our infrastructure we will be able to grow for the benefit of our people, the region and beyond. Connecting to landlocked countries such as Ethiopia and the rest of the region will reinforce the firm relationships that now exist and make Somaliland an important player in regional economic integration and growth. The importance of the Port of Berbera as a Red Sea gateway for the Middle East and Africa can now be realised, unlocking our potential as a trade hub and creating jobs across the country.”

