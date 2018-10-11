Media Advisory: Minister Nomvula Mokonyane briefs Media on Outcomes of the Cabinet Meeting

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Minister of Communications, Nomvula Mokonyane will brief media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 10 October 2018.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

DATE: Thursday, 11 October 2018

TIME: 09h00

VENUE: Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town

NB: There will be a video link to Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Str. Hatfield, Pretoria

Enquiries: Phumla Williams, GCIS Acting Director-General 083 501 0139

